AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Short Interest Down 34.9% in January

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,304,000 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the December 31st total of 2,003,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,448.9 days.
AB SKF (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of SKUFF remained flat at $19.17 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050. AB SKF has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $20.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.26.
AB SKF (publ) Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AB SKF (publ)
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.