AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Short Interest Down 34.9% in January

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,304,000 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the December 31st total of 2,003,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,448.9 days.

Shares of SKUFF remained flat at $19.17 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050. AB SKF has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $20.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.26.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in segments, Industrial and Automotive. It offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, thin section bearing, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

