Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Hits New 52-Week High at $85.89

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $85.89 and last traded at $85.68, with a volume of 12201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.50.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.10.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.