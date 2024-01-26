Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF) Short Interest Down 35.0% in January

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,200 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the December 31st total of 189,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Stock Performance

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen stock remained flat at C$12.00 during midday trading on Friday. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen has a twelve month low of C$9.22 and a twelve month high of C$12.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.71.

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Company Profile

POWSZECHNY Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Poland, the Baltic States, and Ukraine. It operates through Corporate Insurance, Mass Insurance, Group and Individually Continued Life Insurance, Individual Life Insurance, Investments, Pension Insurance, Banking, Baltic States, Ukraine, Investment Contracts, and Other segments.

