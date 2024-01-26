Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF) Short Interest Down 35.0% in January

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,200 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the December 31st total of 189,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Stock Performance
Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen stock remained flat at C$12.00 during midday trading on Friday. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen has a twelve month low of C$9.22 and a twelve month high of C$12.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.71.
Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Company Profile
