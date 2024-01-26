ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $58.85

Shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.85 and last traded at $58.85, with a volume of 20128 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.94.

ProShares Ultra Technology Trading Down 2.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Technology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 269.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 24,689 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology by 221.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 17,463 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology by 12,835.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,552 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Technology Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

