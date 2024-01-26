SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Sets New 12-Month High at $68.13

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $68.13 and last traded at $68.10, with a volume of 122606 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 68,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

