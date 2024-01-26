Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Short Interest Update

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,108,200 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the December 31st total of 4,838,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 157.8 days.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Stock Performance

Shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,357. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Company Profile

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air travel services in Norway and internationally. It operates short haul point to point domestic and cross border flights services. It is also involved in aircraft financing, leasing, and ownership activities; and cargo activities. It operates a fleet of 70 aircrafts.

