Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Short Interest Update

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,108,200 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the December 31st total of 4,838,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 157.8 days.
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Stock Performance
Shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,357. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92.
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Company Profile
