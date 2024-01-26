Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Hits New 52-Week High at $103.79

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $103.79 and last traded at $103.58, with a volume of 424911 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.86.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.44.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,900.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.