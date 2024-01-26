SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Hits New 52-Week High at $55.93

Shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.93 and last traded at $55.77, with a volume of 2589 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.43.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $650.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.34 and a 200-day moving average of $52.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPGM. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 63,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 481.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 331,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,166,000 after buying an additional 274,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 1,107.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 19,624 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

