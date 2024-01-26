Short Interest in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Decreases By 36.4%

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

NAZ traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,491. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.29.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAZ. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

