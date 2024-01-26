Short Interest in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Decreases By 36.4%

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
NAZ traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,491. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.29.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund
About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.
