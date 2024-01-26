Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Hits New 52-Week High at $77.60

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.60 and last traded at $77.58, with a volume of 388274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.75.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.21 and a 200-day moving average of $54.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 3.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $861,000.

About Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

