iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $183.72

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $183.72 and last traded at $183.68, with a volume of 26783 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $182.26.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.05.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7,840.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 56,375 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 273.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,189,000.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.