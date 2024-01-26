Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the December 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Silex Systems Price Performance

Shares of SILXY stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$16.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,457. Silex Systems has a twelve month low of C$9.55 and a twelve month high of C$17.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.88.

Get Silex Systems alerts:

About Silex Systems

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Silex Systems Limited, a technology commercialization company, engages in the research and development, commercialization, and license of SILEX laser enrichment technology in Australia. It operates through three segments: Silex Systems, Translucent, and Silex USA. The company also develops cREO, a semiconductor technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Silex Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silex Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.