TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Short Interest Update

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TAVHY remained flat at $17.25 during midday trading on Friday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.86. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $18.85.

About TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S., together with its subsidiaries, constructs terminal buildings, and manages and operates terminals or airports in Turkey, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Qatar, Macedonia, Macedonia, Latvia, Croatia, Tunisia, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Terminal Operations, Catering Operations, Duty Free Operations, Ground Handling and Bus Operations, and Other segments.

