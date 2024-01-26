TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Short Interest Update

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TAVHY remained flat at $17.25 during midday trading on Friday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.86. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $18.85.
About TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S.
