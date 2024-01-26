Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,578,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,354. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The stock has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.88 and a 200-day moving average of $124.34.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.06% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 90.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.14.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

