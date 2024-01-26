Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 14,504 IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 1,514.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 14,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,136,000.

Get IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF alerts:

IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MMIT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.38. 60,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,701. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.03. IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $24.79.

IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Company Profile

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.