Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires 75 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its holdings in Nucor by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in Nucor by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $1,201,581.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,556.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $1,201,581.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,556.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,830 shares of company stock valued at $12,647,513. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.11. 1,370,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,645. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $129.79 and a 52-week high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.35.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 10.95%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NUE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.25.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

