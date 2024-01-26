Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 845 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 152.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VDC traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.25. 82,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,826. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $172.75 and a one year high of $201.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.50.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

