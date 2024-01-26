Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after acquiring an additional 408,569,323 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,229,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,975,000 after purchasing an additional 507,613 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,660,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,342,000 after buying an additional 452,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,562,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,245,000 after purchasing an additional 131,348 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.17. 1,042,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,790. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.41. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $48.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.