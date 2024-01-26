McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $313,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

NYSE:MKC traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,875,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,312. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.90 and a 200-day moving average of $73.02.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

