LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Shares Sold by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 13.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,590,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,353,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,990,000 after acquiring an additional 929,585 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,043,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,765,000 after purchasing an additional 302,583 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 714.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,663,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,475 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 11.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,663,000 after purchasing an additional 213,196 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at LegalZoom.com

In other LegalZoom.com news, Director Dipan Patel sold 15,099,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $163,683,924.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dipan Patel sold 15,099,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $163,683,924.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicole Miller sold 21,528 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $231,210.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,864.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,146,521 shares of company stock valued at $164,194,385. Insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LegalZoom.com stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.68. 583,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,207. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.45.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $167.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.09 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.79.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

