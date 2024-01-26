Empower Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 181.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,754 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in shares of Corning by 0.3% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 117,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 5.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 0.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 8.8% during the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLW. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,596,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,795,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

