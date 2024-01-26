CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Sold by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 23.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in CGI during the first quarter worth about $1,522,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CGI by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CGI by 10.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,395,000 after purchasing an additional 32,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in CGI by 46.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Trading Up 0.0 %

GIB stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.21. 111,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.33. CGI Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.25 and a 1-year high of $110.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.33. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 11.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

View Our Latest Research Report on CGI

CGI Company Profile

(Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.