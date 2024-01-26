Empower Advisory Group LLC Buys 141 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $26.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $839.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,674,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,610. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $754.02 and its 200-day moving average is $685.97. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $467.02 and a 1-year high of $900.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $830.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $778.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.