Empower Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 152,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,232,000 after buying an additional 10,840 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 216,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,462,000 after buying an additional 194,455 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 189,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,482,000 after buying an additional 21,648 shares during the period. Finally, DDFG Inc raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 207,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,450,000 after buying an additional 61,458 shares during the period.

Shares of IEI stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.49. 1,823,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,180,890. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.45 and a 52-week high of $119.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.2917 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

