Empower Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,900 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Empower Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.90.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.32. The stock had a trading volume of 18,482,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,698,594. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $182.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.23 and its 200 day moving average is $43.91.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

