FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 target price on FirstService and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FirstService from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FirstService from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, FirstService has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $177.57.

FirstService Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV traded up $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.30. The stock had a trading volume of 47,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,768. FirstService has a 12-month low of $131.75 and a 12-month high of $167.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.24.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). FirstService had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstService will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstService

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in FirstService by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in FirstService by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in FirstService during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in FirstService during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

