Cronos Price Reaches $0.0820 (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Cronos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0820 or 0.00000196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cronos has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Cronos has a market cap of $2.07 billion and approximately $8.67 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00077943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00029168 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00022997 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006968 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007060 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Cronos Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.