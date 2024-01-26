Apollo Currency Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $899,558.54 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $899,558.54 and approximately $13.42 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00077943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00029168 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00022997 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006968 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007060 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

