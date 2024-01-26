Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,948 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 81,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 261,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 68,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 124.4% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 445,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,853,000 after acquiring an additional 247,075 shares during the period. Finally, Standpoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Standpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 512,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,424,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period.

VXUS stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,854,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,927. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.44. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.8471 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

