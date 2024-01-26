Empower Advisory Group LLC Trims Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Empower Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140,259 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of CTRA stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.29. 7,024,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,862,256. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.83. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTRA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CTRA

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.