Empower Advisory Group LLC Acquires 388 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $5.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $503.40. 384,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,573. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $475.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $446.62. The company has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $343.39 and a one year high of $513.77.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

