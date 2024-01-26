Empower Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Empower Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 506.3% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period.

Shares of VXF traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.24. The stock had a trading volume of 281,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,439. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $131.02 and a 1 year high of $167.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.60 and its 200 day moving average is $150.21.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

