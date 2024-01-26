American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,467 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 33.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 53.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 21.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In related news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AWK. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $123.09. 748,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,621. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.25 and a twelve month high of $162.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.71%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

