Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Purchases 234 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in McKesson were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $633,960,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 94,078.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after purchasing an additional 595,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,522,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after buying an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,975,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $485.07. 370,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,448. The company has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $331.75 and a 52 week high of $494.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $466.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.57.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

