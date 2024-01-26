PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Director Sarah E. Cogan Buys 2,500 Shares

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Free Report) Director Sarah E. Cogan acquired 2,500 shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $20,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,375. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PML traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.18. 166,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,209. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $9.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average is $8.24.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.0395 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 176.1% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 940,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 600,058 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 16.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 964,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 135,390 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 113,677 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at about $777,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $738,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

