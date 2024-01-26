PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Director Sarah E. Cogan Buys 2,500 Shares

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Free Report) Director Sarah E. Cogan acquired 2,500 shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $20,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,375. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:PML traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.18. 166,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,209. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $9.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average is $8.24.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.0395 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II
About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.