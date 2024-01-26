Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) CEO David L. Payne sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $746,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,362,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ WABC traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.15. The company had a trading volume of 189,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,671. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.27. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $35.52 and a 12 month high of $57.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on WABC. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WABC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westamerica Bancorporation

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,586,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 8,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.