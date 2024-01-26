Insider Selling: Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) Director Thomas J. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,423. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Great Southern Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GSBC stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.79. The company had a trading volume of 15,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,776. The firm has a market cap of $646.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.71. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.38 and a 1-year high of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.34 and a 200 day moving average of $52.94.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $83.05 million for the quarter. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 20.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Great Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.42%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GSBC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Great Southern Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Great Southern Bancorp from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Great Southern Bancorp from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

