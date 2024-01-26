Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Major Shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch Sells 4,837 Shares

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 4,837 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $43,049.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,861,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,367,100.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:GNL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,275. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.354 per share. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -86.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,770,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,700,000 after buying an additional 14,033,117 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 8,487.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,832,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,536,000 after buying an additional 4,776,310 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 80.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,991,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,131 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 93.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,497,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 65.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,811,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,319 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on GNL shares. StockNews.com raised Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet lowered Global Net Lease from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

