Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Major Shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch Sells 4,837 Shares

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 4,837 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $43,049.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,861,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,367,100.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Global Net Lease Stock Performance
NYSE:GNL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,275. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Global Net Lease Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.354 per share. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -86.59%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on GNL shares. StockNews.com raised Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet lowered Global Net Lease from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Global Net Lease
Global Net Lease Company Profile
Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Global Net Lease
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.