Sempra (NYSE:SRE) CEO Sells $2,421,677.70 in Stock

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,896,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,755. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.15. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $81.36.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 94,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Sempra by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 18,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

