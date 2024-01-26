Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $379.00 target price on the pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $332.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $379.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.61.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.0 %

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $430.17. The stock had a trading volume of 944,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $283.60 and a 1-year high of $443.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total value of $2,011,303.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,440,115.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total transaction of $2,011,303.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,440,115.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,549 shares of company stock worth $9,128,531 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.