TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on TowneBank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TowneBank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Get TowneBank alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TowneBank

TowneBank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.69. 206,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average is $25.65. TowneBank has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $31.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $155.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.67 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TowneBank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TowneBank

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 162,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 18,528 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TowneBank by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 220,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 51,690 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TowneBank by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,696,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,902,000 after purchasing an additional 70,535 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TowneBank during the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in TowneBank by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TowneBank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.