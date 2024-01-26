UBS Group Boosts Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target to $57.00

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TCBI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.67.

NASDAQ:TCBI traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.77. 510,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,365. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $42.79 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $245.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.96 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 7.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.48 per share, with a total value of $332,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,811,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.48 per share, with a total value of $332,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,811,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $47,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 30,066 shares of company stock valued at $809,236 over the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,906,000 after acquiring an additional 39,338 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,899,000 after buying an additional 25,113 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,633,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,159,000 after buying an additional 762,038 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,268,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,311,000 after buying an additional 158,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,964,000 after buying an additional 927,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

