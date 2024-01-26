Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) PT Lowered to $119.00

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at UBS Group from $120.00 to $119.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STLD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ STLD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.00. 996,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,062. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $517,549.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,810.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.