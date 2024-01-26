StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRNE remained flat at $0.03 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,694,719. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $3.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14.

Institutional Trading of Sorrento Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 7.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 8,146 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 266,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

