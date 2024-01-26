3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lessened its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth about $44,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 275.6% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

3M Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of MMM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.00. 3,719,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,730,001. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $120.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.51%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

