Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $1.48 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $947,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,395,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 151,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.3 %

GS traded down $4.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $377.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,463,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,425. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $367.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $123.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $392.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total value of $2,763,877.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,144.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,984 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,731 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

