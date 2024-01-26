Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 76,877 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 75.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,877 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.59. 2,339,705 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.29 and a 200 day moving average of $49.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

