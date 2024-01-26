Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s (ZION) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ZION. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Compass Point reissued a neutral rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.37.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

ZION stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.02. 1,503,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,544,863. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.73. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $55.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.