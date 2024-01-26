Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Xencor from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Xencor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Xencor from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Xencor from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.56.

Get Xencor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XNCR

Xencor Stock Performance

Shares of Xencor stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.08. 1,542,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,882. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.75. Xencor has a twelve month low of $16.49 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.68.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.37. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 17.26% and a negative net margin of 81.94%. The firm had revenue of $59.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 116.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xencor will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xencor

In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $941,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,549,603.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xencor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xencor in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Xencor by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Xencor by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Xencor by 29,487.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter.

Xencor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.