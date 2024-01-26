EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $298,000 Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 7.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Carrier Global stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.51. 4,136,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,624. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $60.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

